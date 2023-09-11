Saudi Crown Prince begins official visit to India with welcoming ceremony

Following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his official visit to India with a welcoming ceremony held in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official reception came after the conclusion of the two-day summit on Sunday, which saw the leaders of 30 countries come together in the Indian capital.

On Saturday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe.

The corridor, which will increase commercial trade between the three regions, includes railways, pipelines for electricity and hydrogen and is expected to contribute to international energy security, he said in his speech at the G20 summit.

This new initiative will also link the ports of the Middle East, Europe and India, the Saudi Crown Prince added.

Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of “immediately starting” to develop the necessary mechanisms to implement the MoU.

The agreement also involves the UAE, the United States, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union.

