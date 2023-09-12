Oman’s sultan receives Saudi Arabia’s MBS in Muscat

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Bait Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



During their meeting, the sultan and MBS discussed brotherly ties between the two countries.

The Crown Prince, who arrived in Oman on a private visit on Monday, was accompanied by Minister of National Guard Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman and Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.





