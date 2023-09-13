LUCID ‘source of immense pride’ at forefront of Saudi cleaner future: Studio manager

Electric vehicles (EVs) have recently emerged as key products in the global shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation options.



Saudi Arabia joined the EV revolution as part of Vision 2030 and its aim for a cleaner future.



LUCID – the first Saudi-manufactured electric vehicle – stands at the forefront of this movement, making it a source of immense pride for the nation, according to LUCID Studio Manager Magdi Hachem.

On the sidelines of the CityScape Global Exhibition, the world’s largest real estate exhibition hosted this year in the capital Riyadh, Hachem delved into the unique features and motivation behind LUCID’s emergence in the EV market and how Saudi Arabia is driving the Electric Revolution.



“We name it LUCID Studio because LUCID is not a car; it is an art,” Hachem told Al Arabiya English.



“It represents a groundbreaking achievement for the country. It is not only the first car manufactured in Saudi Arabia but also a testament to the nation’s dedication to technological innovation,” he added.



According to Hachem, LUCID’s uniqueness relies on its exceptional horsepower; its vehicles boast the highest horsepower among electric cars, with a minimum of 480 horsepower.



Asked about LUCID as a player in the EV market, he highlighted that the limited “Dream Edition” pushes the boundaries even further, offering an astounding 836 horsepower.



In pursuit of diversifying its economic portfolio and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is considerably investing in its automotive industry, allowing pure-play electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers worldwide to enter the industry.





“Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicle manufacturing aligns seamlessly with the Vision 2030 plan and its commitment to environmental sustainability,” Hachem added. “LUCID, as an environmentally friendly EV, plays a pivotal role in accelerating the decarbonization process, which is integral to the nation’s vision and development.”



As a pledge to achieve net zero goals by 2060, Saudi Arabia launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) to reach a sustainable future in The Middle East. SGI incorporates EVs to contribute to its carbon-emissions-reduction efforts - a reduction target of 278 million tons per annum by 2030, which will mark 50 percent of the country’s power generation emissions in that period and steer Saudi Arabia towards a more sustainable energy mix.



“Saudi Arabia recognizes the importance of preserving the environment, a concept that enjoys substantial support within the country,” Hachem reiterated.



As Saudis embrace this new era of clean transportation, LUCID will become a symbol of national pride and sustainable progress.



“LUCID, being a Saudi-made car, fills every citizen with pride and a sense of ownership. It embodies the spirit of the ‘Pride of Saudi Industry.’ As a result, its success is intertwined with the pride and aspirations of the entire nation.”



As an automotive expert, Hachem pointed out that Saudis are well prepared to embrace electric cars, shifting away from traditional fossil fuels after the Kingdom’s announcement that at least 30 percent of vehicles in its capital would be electric by 2030.



“By 2030, we can expect to witness a remarkable transformation as Saudis increasingly embrace electric vehicles and gradually phase out traditional ones,” Hachem reassured.



Investing in sustainable mobility, Saudi Arabia is developing the infrastructure for electric cars with a growing number of charging stations already implemented across the Kingdom.



“In fact, the transition has already begun, with hundreds of LUCID cars sold since the last Ramadan [March 2023], signaling a promising future for electric mobility in Saudi Arabia,” Hachem said.



The LUCID manufacturing facility in Jeddah will be completed by 2025 or 2026, according to the company.



“Maintenance for LUCID electric vehicles is hassle-free, thanks to the presence of a dedicated manufacturing facility in Jeddah. This local facility ensures that vehicle servicing and repairs are convenient and readily accessible for LUCID owners.” Hachem said.



Regarding the pricing of LUCID vehicles, Hachem noted that the company acknowledges its price point may not be easily compared to that of basic traditional cars. This distinction arises from LUCID’s positioning as a luxury brand that offers high-performance vehicles.





However, he said, the value proposition lies in the superior technology, environmental benefits, and the sense of pride that comes with owning a Saudi-manufactured electric vehicle.



“LUCID represents a remarkable achievement for Saudi Arabia and embodies the nation’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. With its impressive horsepower, dedication to Vision 2030, and growing infrastructure support, LUCID is poised to lead the charge in Saudi Arabia’s transition to electric mobility,” he concluded.

First Middle East studio in the Kingdom

Last year, LUCID Group opened its first Studio in the Middle East, specifically in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This luxury retail space offers customers the opportunity to experience LUCID’s brand and products in the Al Nakheel District of the capital. The Studio follows a direct-to-consumer model, providing a digitally oriented premium experience tailored to customer preferences, whether they visit in person, make inquiries online, or use a combination of both.



The Riyadh Studio is a hub for customers to explore LUCID’s unique design aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of California, the company’s home.



In April 2022, LUCID agreed with the Government of Saudi Arabia to potentially purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over ten years, demonstrating a strong commitment to electric mobility in the country, according to the Saudi Ministry of Finance.



The Kingdom EV industry ambitions

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih told CNBC during an interview that he perceives the LUCID factory as just the beginning of a broader electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Kingdom. He is willing to go beyond LUCID, indicating that other EV manufacturers are in advanced discussions to establish their presence in Saudi Arabia.



He also added that this ambitious vision aims to not only promote EV production but also attract EV battery companies, suppliers, and related industries, potentially generating up to 30,000 jobs. He believes that this investment decision is catalytic and will draw in more investors.



From his side, LUCID’s CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC, that their interest is emphasized on producing more than just electric cars, hinting at energy storage systems linked to solar photovoltaic farms, highlighting the region’s suitability for such technology in a post-oil era.



