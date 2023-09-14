Saudi Arabia executes two defense employees on charges of treason

Saudi Arabia executed two Ministry of Defense employees after they were convicted of treason, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The convicted individuals were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Majid bin Musa Awad al-Balawi and Chief Sergeant Yousef bin Reda Hassan al-Azouni.

The duo reportedly committed numerous military felonies, after which they were arrested in September 2017, according to the SPA report.

After an investigation into the offenses, al-Balawi was convicted of military treason and of not preserving the interests of the nation and the honor of its military service.

Investigation into al-Azouni resulted in him being convicted of committing treason in three forms - high, national, and military – in addition to being charged for not preserving the interests of the nation and the honor of its military service.

The SPA report added that the two convicted individuals were offered all judicial rights and that they acknowledged the charges attributed to them after the investigation.

A royal order was issued after their treason charges were proven, reviewed and approved. The death sentence was implemented on Thursday under the leadership of the Taif region, SPA reported.

