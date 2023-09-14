Saudi King, Crown Prince direct KSrelief to provide aid to victims of Libya floods

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to provide aid to those affected by the deadly floods that struck Libya, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the KSrelief, said the move reflects the continuous support which the Kingdom provides to brotherly and friendly countries.

The aid will be provided in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent and a number of international humanitarian organizations operating in Libya, he added.

Mediterranean storm Daniel struck Libya on Sunday and caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna.



The city buried thousands of people in mass graves as search teams scoured the area after the devastating floods killed at least 5,100 people, a health official said on Thursday.



The number of deaths in Derna was likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing, said Ossama Ali, a spokesman for an ambulance center in eastern Libya.



With Reuters



