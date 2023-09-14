Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MBS receive letters from Iranian President Raisi

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in which he discussed bilateral relations and ways to better them.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid al-Khereiji reportedly received the letters during a reception in Riyadh by Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom Ali Reza Enayati, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the reception, al-Khereji welcomed the Iranian envoy, “wishing him success in his new work duties,” SPA reported.

Enayati arrived in Riyadh on September 5 in an official capacity.

The Director General of the General Department of Asian Affairs, Ambassador Mohammed al-Matrafi was also in attendance.

The two former regional rivals set aside their differences and reached an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, in a deal brokered by China, after they were cut seven years ago.

Under the deal signed in March, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s countries and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Read more:

Riyadh-Tehran agreements enhance regional security, says Saudi envoy to Iran

Saudi ambassador begins Tehran mission following Iranian envoy’s arrival in Riyadh

Iran’s FM meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Jeddah