Rumors of cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia ‘incorrect’: National Meteorology Center

Rumors of a cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia are “incorrect” and only aim to incite fear in the public, the spokesperson for the Kingdom’s National Meteorology Center said.

“All the news circulating about the Kingdom being directly affected by hurricanes is incorrect and does not go beyond sensationalism. The Kingdom overlooks semi-enclosed seas in which tropical cyclones do not form and their direct impact is unlikely,” the center’s spokesperson Hussein al-Qahtani posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Al-Qahtani urged the public to rely only on official sources for information.

Fake news had been circulating on social media that Saudi Arabia would be affected by hurricanes and floods that have already hit neighboring nations.

At least 11,000 people died in Libya after a severe storm swept away entire buildings with people inside them on September 8.

Heavy rainfall had caused two large dams to collapse and sent an estimated 30 million cubic meters of water into the Libyan city of Derna.

