Independent Palestinian state crucial for resolving conflict: Saudi FM

There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in remarks to state TV on Monday.

“The two-state solution must return to the forefront,” he added.

