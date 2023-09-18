Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired a ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) and China on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired a ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) and China on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. (File photo: Twitter)

Independent Palestinian state crucial for resolving conflict: Saudi FM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size