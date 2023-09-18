Saudi Arabia to hold air, marine shows to celebrate 93rd National Day

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces will be conducting marine and aerial shows in several parts of the Kingdom along with exhibitions showcasing military equipment to commemorate the 93rd National Day, the Ministry of Defense has announced.

A large variety of Royal Saudi Air Force planes including the Typhoon, F-15S, Tornado and the F-15 are expected to perform on Saturday, according to reports from the Official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The air shows will be held in 13 cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Damman, Al-Jawf, Al-Ahsa, Taif, Al-Baha, Tabuk, Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Al-Khobar, SPA reported.

The Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team will put on an aerial display across several cities to mark the National Day celebrations.

Citizens across the Kingdom will get to witness the Royal Saudi Navy’s parades and shows in the East and the West fleets.

The Jeddah waterfront will be the venue for a parade of naval vessels and special marine security boats, helicopter air shows, miliary parade along with a weapons and equipment exhibition.

