Where to watch National Day fireworks in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Firework are set to light up the skies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to mark the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day.

Several Saudi themed firework displays are expected to take place at prominent locations this weekend, dazzling the night sky in celebrations.

Here are some of the places you can watch the luminous displays with friends and family to mark the National Day weekend.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Promenade will showcase a magnificent array of colors in an open-for-all firework display on Saturday according to a social media post.

The firework display, expected to be the largest in the area, will begin at 9 p.m.

The show will be visible from several parts of the Red Sea city, but the optimal viewing spot is at the promenade.

Saudi residents will also get to witness the Royal Guard March at the Jeddah Promenade, along with festive activities including henna stations, face painting booths and play areas for children, creating a wholesome National Day experience.

UAE

Dubai Parks and Resorts will be hosting a show on September 23. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 7 p.m. followed by a second show at 9 p.m., according to information on their website.

Spectators will get to witness a Saudi-themed show filled with glittering sparkles of green and gold, honoring the colors of the Kingdom.

At the venue, visitors can also enjoy other family activities at MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park.

History of National Day

The Saudi National Day marks the unification of the Kingdom of Najd and Hijaz in 1932. The Kingdom came be known as Saudi Arabia after the family of the first ruler, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud. The first Saudi National Day was celebrated on September 23, 1965.

This year Saudi Arabia unveiled a new identity for its 93rd National Day under the slogan “We Dream and We Achieve,” ahead of the September 23 yearly celebration.

“Our dreams have not stopped since the foundation of this Kingdom, and we will work to achieve them as long as we live. Let’s celebrate our accomplishments,” the official National Day website said.

The new identity “honor[s] the endeavors and efforts that came together to achieve successful initiatives that benefit the citizen and the resident,” the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh said on the website.

