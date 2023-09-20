MBS Nonprofit City: Empowering future generations of Saudi youth

In the heart of Saudi Arabia, a groundbreaking initiative is taking shape – Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, better known as Misk City. This visionary project, founded in 2019, aims to be a global hub for youth empowerment and innovation.



“Misk City is a new global youth-focused destination founded to empower future generations of Saudis. Authentic and digitized, it is a dynamic engine of real positive change and a human-centered ecosystem, where young and creative minds live, learn, share, and progress,” Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City CEO David Henry told Al Arabiya English.

Founded in 2011 and fully funded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Misk Foundation is the driving force behind Misk City – an ambitious and groundbreaking endeavor to create the world’s first nonprofit city.



The primary aim of the project is to empower future generations of Saudi youth, a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the nation’s economy and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.



“The project isn’t just about providing cutting-edge infrastructure, but it’s also about creating opportunities. From its masterplan to the assets it houses, every element of the city is carefully crafted to promote education, entrepreneurship and leadership among Saudi youth and allow them an opportunity to participate in the city,” Henry further said.



Central to Misk City’s mission is youth empowerment through lifelong learning.



“Youth empowerment lies at the heart of Misk City’s mission. Our array of programs and initiatives is designed to empower Saudi youth by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the constantly evolving job market,” emphasized Henry.

“We are dedicated to nurturing the talents of the future and promoting a culture of continuous learning throughout their lives,” he concluded.



