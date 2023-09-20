Saudi FM meets with UAE, US counterparts on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his UAE and US counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary Antony Blinken welcomed the Kingdom’s move of hosting a Houthi delegation from Sanaa to help achieve a roadmap to end the Yemeni conflict.



Houthi negotiators left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen.



The Houthi delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia last week. It was the first such official visit to the Kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-backed Houthis ousted the government there.

The officials also discussed coordination and joint work regarding several regional and international affairs, SPA said.

According to a statement by the US Department of State, Blinken, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Abdullah discussed “shared regional priorities, including their commitment to a durable resolution to the conflict in Yemen in close coordination with Yemeni parties.”

“Secretary Blinken reiterated that Yemen has an unprecedented opportunity for peace and called on the Yemeni parties to choose negotiations over continued conflict,” the statement added.

