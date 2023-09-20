Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle around 8 million tablets of amphetamine. (SPA)
Saudi authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle around 8 million tablets of amphetamine. (SPA)

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle around 8 mln tablets of amphetamine

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 8 million tablets of the narcotic amphetamine through al-Batha border crossing between the UAE and the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Authorities seized 7,920,000 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of plastic panels at the border crossing in the Eastern Province in coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE and with the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shipment was intended to be received by two Syrian residents and four Saudis in Riyadh, SPA said, adding that all six men have been arrested.

Read more:

Saudi FM warns against ‘explosive growth’ of synthetic drugs in Arab world

Saudi authorities seize 130,000 Captagon pills hidden in cheese boxes

Arrests made in Jeddah after over two million Captagon pills found in Baklava box

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size