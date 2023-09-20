Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle around 8 mln tablets of amphetamine

Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 8 million tablets of the narcotic amphetamine through al-Batha border crossing between the UAE and the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Authorities seized 7,920,000 amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of plastic panels at the border crossing in the Eastern Province in coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE and with the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The shipment was intended to be received by two Syrian residents and four Saudis in Riyadh, SPA said, adding that all six men have been arrested.



