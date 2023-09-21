Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and five Central Asian countries in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 19, 2023. (Twitter/@ Bandaralgaloud)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File photo)

MBS: We will get nuclear weapon if Iran does; Saudi ‘closer’ to Israel normalization

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has warned that if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, the Kingdom will pursue a similar course of action.

If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one,” the Saudi leader, commonly referred to as MBS, told Fox News, according to excerpts of an upcoming interview.

Advertisement

Discussing efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, MBS expressed optimism about the progress being made, saying: “Every day we get closer.”

Addressing the significance of the Palestinian issue in the context of normalization with Israel, he said: “For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part.”

“We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he added.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size