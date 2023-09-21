MBS: We will get nuclear weapon if Iran does; Saudi ‘closer’ to Israel normalization

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has warned that if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, the Kingdom will pursue a similar course of action.

If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one,” the Saudi leader, commonly referred to as MBS, told Fox News, according to excerpts of an upcoming interview.

Discussing efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, MBS expressed optimism about the progress being made, saying: “Every day we get closer.”

Addressing the significance of the Palestinian issue in the context of normalization with Israel, he said: “For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part.”

“We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East,” he added.

