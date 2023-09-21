US considers formal defense treaties with Saudi Arabia and Israel: Bloomberg News

The White House is considering formal defense treaties with Saudi Arabia and Israel as part of its plan to get two of its closest allies in the Middle East to formally recognize each other, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing several people familiar with the matter.

