Saudi Arabia’s FM meets with Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Lavrov discussed bilateral ties and recent international developments, including the conflict in Ukraine.



The Saudi FM reiterated the Kingdom’s support to all international efforts aimed at resolving the conflict and achieving peace.



Prince Faisal also met with Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and discussed the situation in Sudan.





The Saudi minister reiterated the Kingdom’s call to engage in dialogue to end the conflict, which erupted in April, and restore stability and security.

War broke out in Sudan on April 15 after the collapse of a plan to integrate the army and the Rapid Support Forces, led by al-Burhan’s former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting in Sudan has killed at least 7,500 people, according to the NGO Acled, and displaced some five million people, dealing a new, devastating blow to efforts to bring democracy to Sudan.

In addition to meeting Lavrov and al-Burhan, Prince Faisal met with the Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad al-Alimi.



During their meeting, they discussed bilateral ties and efforts aimed at drawing a roadmap to help achieve peace in Yemen.





Earlier in September, Saudi Arabia invited a delegation from Yemen’s Sanaa as an extension of the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021.

The trip by the Houthi delegation was the first to the Kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014, after the Iran-backed group ousted the government in Sanaa.

The delegation left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen.

