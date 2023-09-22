Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr usher in Saudi National Day in traditional style
Dressed in traditional clothing and carrying Arabian swords, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates have ushered in this year’s Saudi National Day.
The Kingdom will be celebrating its 93rd National Day on September 23.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
To mark the occasion, Al Nassr club released a short film on Friday, starring their players – including star Portuguese footballer Ronaldo and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.
All together ✊— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 21, 2023
For one flag 🇸🇦
" We Dream, and Achieve 💚 " pic.twitter.com/r6ra5azFqA
In the widely circulated video clip, Ronaldo and his teammates can be seen dressed in the thobe, ghutra and igal, taking part in the Saudi al-Ardah dance.
The traditional performance combines dance, drumming and poetry recitations and signifies the start and end of notable occasions, such as religious events or national holidays, weddings, births, graduation ceremonies and other celebratory events.
Multiple programs are lined up across the Kingdom, including massive fireworks displays, air and marine shows and parades, to observe National Day.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day: History, celebrations, everything you need to know
Where to watch National Day fireworks in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Saudi Arabia to hold air, marine shows to celebrate 93rd National Day
-
Azimuth 2023: Saudi Arabia marks National Day, weekend party in AlUla’s oasis valleysAs Saudi Arabia commemorates its 93rd National Day, AlUla celebrates with a party in the oasis valley Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day: History, celebrations, everything you need to knowHome to the two holiest cities in Islam and amid a modern-day revolution, Saudi Arabia celebrates its 93rd birthday on September 23.Saudi National Day ... Saudi Arabia
-
Where to watch National Day fireworks in Saudi Arabia, UAEFirework are set to light up the skies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to mark the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day.Several Saudi themed firework displays are ... Saudi Arabia