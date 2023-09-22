Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr usher in Saudi National Day in traditional style

Dressed in traditional clothing and carrying Arabian swords, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates have ushered in this year’s Saudi National Day.

The Kingdom will be celebrating its 93rd National Day on September 23.

To mark the occasion, Al Nassr club released a short film on Friday, starring their players – including star Portuguese footballer Ronaldo and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

All together ✊

For one flag 🇸🇦



" We Dream, and Achieve 💚 " pic.twitter.com/r6ra5azFqA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 21, 2023

In the widely circulated video clip, Ronaldo and his teammates can be seen dressed in the thobe, ghutra and igal, taking part in the Saudi al-Ardah dance.

The traditional performance combines dance, drumming and poetry recitations and signifies the start and end of notable occasions, such as religious events or national holidays, weddings, births, graduation ceremonies and other celebratory events.

Multiple programs are lined up across the Kingdom, including massive fireworks displays, air and marine shows and parades, to observe National Day.

