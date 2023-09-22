Theme
رونالدو بالزي السعودي والسيف (من حساب نادي النصر على تويتر)
Dressed in traditional clothing and carrying Arabian swords, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates have ushered in this year’s Saudi National Day. (Twitter)

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr usher in Saudi National Day in traditional style

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Dressed in traditional clothing and carrying Arabian swords, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates have ushered in this year’s Saudi National Day.

The Kingdom will be celebrating its 93rd National Day on September 23.

To mark the occasion, Al Nassr club released a short film on Friday, starring their players – including star Portuguese footballer Ronaldo and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

In the widely circulated video clip, Ronaldo and his teammates can be seen dressed in the thobe, ghutra and igal, taking part in the Saudi al-Ardah dance.

The traditional performance combines dance, drumming and poetry recitations and signifies the start and end of notable occasions, such as religious events or national holidays, weddings, births, graduation ceremonies and other celebratory events.

Multiple programs are lined up across the Kingdom, including massive fireworks displays, air and marine shows and parades, to observe National Day.

Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day: History, celebrations, everything you need to know

Where to watch National Day fireworks in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Saudi Arabia to hold air, marine shows to celebrate 93rd National Day

