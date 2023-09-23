Regional leaders extend best wishes to Saudi Arabia on 93rd National Day

Regional leaders have extended their best wishes and congratulations to Saudi Arabia and its citizens as the Kingdom marked its 93rd National Day.

Among those to send their congratulations to the Kingdom are Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In a letter to King Salman, the Iranian president said the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic have plenty in common on the political, economic and cultural levels that serve as a strong support for friendship between the two countries.

In another letter to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Raisi voiced hope that Iran and the Kingdom witness further expansion of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah also extended his wishes and commended the Kingdom for its achievements during the era of King Salman.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Jordan’s King Abullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid also congratulated Saudi Arabia.

Saudi National Day, also known as Al-Yaom-ul-Watany, is marked on September 23.

This year, the Kingdom is marking the occasion under the slogan “We Dream and We Achieve.”

