In photos: AlUla wraps up Azimuth party with 30 international, regional artists

Azimuth, the music festival held in the oasis valley of AlUla to kick off an annual series of festivals, concluded early on Saturday as the sun broke through the horizon to a nation celebrating its 93rd National Day.

The party, which kicked off in the skies above Saudi Arabia on a charter plane with select media, including Al Arabiya English, and social media influencers, saw regional DJ Misha Saied perform live 30,000 feet in the air as part of ‘Azimuth Airwaves.’

Advertisement



DJ Misha Saeid playing on board a flight to AlUla as part of 'Azimuth Airwaves.' (Supplied) Passengers on board a jet for 'Azimuth Airwaves' ahead of the music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied)

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Over two days, more than 30 artists performed for fans in an intimate setting.

Day 1

The first day of the event on Thursday featured renowned acts including the UK indie band The Kooks, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, Australian singer RY X, Egyptian rock band Cairokee, electronic duo Thievery Corporation, and Saudi-born DJ Nooriyah.











Daneel Sayegh at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) Nooriyah at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) Peggy Gou at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) RY X at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) The Kooks at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) Thievery Corporation at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied)

Day 2

The second day of the festival saw performances by international stars Jorja Smith, Dope Lemon, Chet Faker, Tinariwen, and Saint Levant, among others, alongside regional talents like Vinyl Mode, Husa & Zeyada, Dish Dash, Kayan and Baloo, among others.

















Ame & Dixon at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Artists Baloo at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Chet Faker at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) DJ KAYAN at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Dope Lemon at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Husa and Zeyada at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Saint Levant at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied)AT AZIMUTH 2023 Tinariwen at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2023. (Supplied) SHKOON at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2023. (Supplied)

The Venue

Held in a sandy valley surrounded by towering mountains, two separate stages took the audience on a musical journey from techno to house and R&B to soul.

















Visitors at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2023. (Supplied) The Hive stage at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2023. (Supplied) Premium lounge at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied)AT AZIMUTH 2023 A performer at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Supplied) Fire performers at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. September 22, 2023. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English) The Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) The Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) The Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 21, 2023. (Supplied) Saudi Arabia's flag projcted at the Azimuth music festival in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2023. (Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English)

Read more:

AlUla tourism: $560 daily spend and 3-day stays, RCU senior official shares insights

Azimuth 2023: Saudi Arabia marks National Day, weekend party in AlUla’s oasis valleys

AlUla Moments features exciting calendar of events with concerts, festivals, sports