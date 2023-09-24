In photos: AlUla wraps up Azimuth party with 30 international, regional artists
Azimuth, the music festival held in the oasis valley of AlUla to kick off an annual series of festivals, concluded early on Saturday as the sun broke through the horizon to a nation celebrating its 93rd National Day.
The party, which kicked off in the skies above Saudi Arabia on a charter plane with select media, including Al Arabiya English, and social media influencers, saw regional DJ Misha Saied perform live 30,000 feet in the air as part of ‘Azimuth Airwaves.’
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Over two days, more than 30 artists performed for fans in an intimate setting.
Day 1
The first day of the event on Thursday featured renowned acts including the UK indie band The Kooks, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, Australian singer RY X, Egyptian rock band Cairokee, electronic duo Thievery Corporation, and Saudi-born DJ Nooriyah.
Day 2
The second day of the festival saw performances by international stars Jorja Smith, Dope Lemon, Chet Faker, Tinariwen, and Saint Levant, among others, alongside regional talents like Vinyl Mode, Husa & Zeyada, Dish Dash, Kayan and Baloo, among others.
The Venue
Held in a sandy valley surrounded by towering mountains, two separate stages took the audience on a musical journey from techno to house and R&B to soul.
Read more:
AlUla tourism: $560 daily spend and 3-day stays, RCU senior official shares insights
Azimuth 2023: Saudi Arabia marks National Day, weekend party in AlUla’s oasis valleys
AlUla Moments features exciting calendar of events with concerts, festivals, sports