Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on Bahraini soldiers near border with Yemen

Saudi Arabia condemns the Houthi attack which led to the death of two Bahraini soldiers and the injury of several others along the border between the Kingdom and Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Kingdom affirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, and renews its position calling for an end to the supply of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, the prevention of their export into Yemen, and ensuring that [the Houthis] do not violate the United Nations’ resolutions,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia also extended its condolences to the families of those killed.

According to the Bahraini military, a Houthi drone attack on Monday killed two Bahraini soldiers along the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The victims “were martyred while performing their sacred national duty to defend the southern borders of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” as part of the Arab Coalition, the military statement, carried by Bahraini state news agency BNA, said.

The Houthis deployed “attack drones” against Bahraini forces positioned along Saudi Arabia’s southern border, the statement said, noting that the attack occurred “despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen.”

Yemen’s internationally recognized government condemned the attack.

