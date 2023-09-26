Saudi delegation arrives in West Bank: Palestinian official

Saudi Arabia, which is in US-brokered talks with Israel to normalize relations, on Tuesday sent a delegation to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades.



The delegation led by the Kingdom’s non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories, Nayef al-Sudairi, arrived overland from Jordan, acting Jericho governor Yusra Sweiti told AFP.



It is the first such Saudi delegation to travel to the West Bank since the landmark Oslo Accords were signed in 1993.



Al-Sudairi, the Saudi envoy to Jordan, was last month appointed non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories and consul general for Jerusalem.



He will be received by the top Palestinian diplomat, Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign ministry in Ramallah said.



Al-Sudairi is then due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



Al-Sudairi’s visit to Ramallah comes as Washington has been leading talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on a potential normalization of relations between the two countries, a move seen as a game changer for the region.



