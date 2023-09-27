Saudi Crown Prince chairs cabinet session in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a cabinet session in NEOM Tuesday where a number of agreements in the fields of rail, energy and defense were agreed, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince expressed gratitude to the leaders of friendly nations for their well-wishes extended to Saudi Arabia on its 93rd National Day.

Throughout the session, the Cabinet received a briefing on the outcomes of the Kingdom's involvement in the opening of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) and the various multilateral meetings conducted on its sidelines.

The discussions held by the Kingdom during its participation in UNGA 78 underscored Saudi Arabia's role and commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and addressing global challenges.

Additionally, these discussions emphasized Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to address regional crises, enhance security, and promote peace for people worldwide.

In statements to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef al-Dosari said that the Cabinet highlighted the peace-building efforts undertaken by Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Arab League and the European Union, with the support of Egypt and Jordan.

The Cabinet expressed optimism that these efforts would contribute to achieving security and peace in the Middle East, with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's commitment, expressed during the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, to support international cooperation in the use of nuclear techniques for the benefit of humanity.

Furthermore, the Cabinet emphasized the importance of implementing the provisions outlined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) to work towards a world free of nuclear weapons, particularly in the Middle East.

The Cabinet also extended a warm welcome to the addition of Saudi Arabia's Uruq Bani Ma'arid Reserve to the UNESCO World Heritage List, alongside six other Saudi sites that showcase the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage and natural diversity.

The Cabinet addressed other items on its agenda and issued several decisions.

They included authorizing the Minister of Energy - or a deputy - to discuss with the Finnish side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Finland for cooperation in the field of energy.

The Minister of Defence - or a deputy – has been authorized to discuss with the Kyrgyz side a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for cooperation in the field of defence.

The cabinet also authorized an agreement to establish the Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council and authorized the Minister of Culture - or a deputy - to discuss with the Thai side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Among other agreements, the cabinet also approved an agreement between the government of the Saudi Arabia and the government of Kuwait regarding the railway link project between the two GCC nations.

The cabinet also authorized discussions to be held with the Qatari side regarding draft memorandums of understanding between Saudi Arabia and Qatar for cooperation in the fields of digital government, competitiveness, Houbara conservation, seawater desalination, and a draft executive program in the field of consumer protection.

