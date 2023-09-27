Theme
Nayef al-Sudairi, Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Saudi ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, left, speaks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on September 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Saudi ambassador meets Palestinian PM Shtayyeh in West Bank’s Ramallah

Reuters
Saudi Ambassador, Nayef al-Sudairi, met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday.

Al-Sudairi is on a two-day visit which Palestinians described as a “historic milestone” amid US-led efforts to forge diplomatic ties between Israel and the Kingdom.

On Tuesday, al-Sudairi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, when he presented his credentials to fulfill the role as ambassador and a General consul in Jerusalem to the Palestinians, a role created only last month.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who also met with al-Sudairi on Tuesday, issued a statement ahead of their meeting, saying that they will discuss the enhancing and developing of the bilateral relations as well as the opening up of further prospects for cooperation in all fields.

