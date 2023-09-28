Princess Reema praises US-Saudi ties, hails ‘moment of change for my country’

Riyadh’s ambassador to Washington celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day this week by praising the Kingdom’s relationship with the US and “the moment of change for my country.”

Princess Reema bint Bandar also said peace with Israel could soon become a reality.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during an interview last week that a US-mediated peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel was getting closer with each day.

Echoing these comments on Tuesday, Princess Reema said Saudi Arabia believes “we could be closer to peace than we’ve ever been.”

Speaking to a crowd at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US said peace would look like “what we wish and hope and dream.”

Saudi Arabia has stipulated that Israel would have to make certain concessions to the Palestinians in return for normalizing ties. Princess Reema added that the Palestinian people needed to have a moment of hope, something she said was born out of the Abraham Accords.

The UAE and Bahrain signed historic peace deals with Israel to normalize ties during the Trump administration. Sudan and Morocco later followed suit and signed the agreement, referred to as the Abraham Accords.

But Saudi Arabia has been crafting its own pact, which it hopes will seal a formal security pact with Washington as well as American support for its civilian nuclear program.

Princess Reema said there was a responsibility to work with the US, “the greatest nation in the world,” to bring peace and prosperity to all corners of the world.

“As much as it may be too big of an ask of the US to always be there for us… we are honored to stand here in friendship with the United States of America,” she said.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Princess Reema said: “It’s a moment of change for my country; it’s a moment that brings us together with the rest of the world.”

‘Palpable’ sense of possibility

Speaking on behalf of the US government, a senior State Department official commended the transformation underway in Saudi Arabia.

“There’s just a sense of possibility and dynamism that is palpable and incredibly important because Saudi Arabia has unleashed societal transformations that are unprecedented in scope and space,” said Daniel Benaim, the State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs.

Benaim pointed to the doors that have been opened for Saudi women to participate in public life and the role of Saudi youth in their society.

Economically, Benaim lauded the $47 billion in two-way trade between the two countries. This supports thousands of jobs in both countries, he said.

“But really, it’s not just the things that we’ve done in the past. It’s the things we want to do in the future. It’s the fact that we’re not resting on our laurels,” he said, using the recent opening of California-based Lucid Motor’s EV manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

The US diplomat also revealed plans underway to encourage more American students to study and earn degrees from Saudi universities.

