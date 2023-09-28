World Tourism Day 2023: Saudi minister calls for global tourism collaboration

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed al-Khateeb, said travel and tourism is one of the most critical sectors in the Kingdom and the wider world as he hailed the sector’s bounce-back after the COVID-19 pandemic during the World Tourism Day 2023 conference in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, al-Khateeb highlighted the importance of tourism as a key source of revenue for countries across the globe, as he spoke about the importance for international collaboration to “build bridges” and bolster the sector.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It is one of the world’s most important economies and employs one in every ten people on earth and provides living to thousands and hundreds of millions more. For some countries, and many in this room, it can represent over 20 percent of their GDP. Tourism is an engine for job creation.”

He addressed the growth of global tourism, from less than 3 percent of global GDP in 1990 to nearly 10 percent in present times, with an increase in travelers since the early 70s to 1.5 billion in 2019.

“Let us just to stop to think of that growth for a moment. It is incredible.”

While the pandemic brought international travel to a halt, al-Khateeb said he believes a billion annual travelers will once again be recorded – and says this has the potential to double to two billion in a decade.

But, he questioned where these tourists will travel to. He pointed out that about 70 percent of tourism is concentrated in 10 percent of countries.

“Why can’t this sector grow in a more balanced way?,” he asked as he gave a call-to-action for creating new horizons in tourism, saying that tourism should benefit all countries and not be a “zero-sum game.”

“I believe we can all advance together – every single country in this room, every single [country] of the world… but to go there we must help smaller countries realize their ambitions.”

He said too many larger countries take “connectivity for granted.”

“We know that tourists are far less likely to go somewhere if they have to change multiple planes.”

Smaller destinations need to have better connectivity to ensure they are accessible to tourists.

He pointed to Barbados as a success story.

“One can see how an island like Barbados thrives. Because not only it is a beautiful exclusive island, offering incredible culture experiences, but it also has direct flights from London, New York and multiple other cities.”

“So, connectivity is critical for us as a growing sector. But smaller countries also need investments - it is like the chicken and egg situation.”

“Connectivity follows investment, but investment follows connectivity. We must find a way to help smaller countries break out of this difficult trap.”

During the conference, al-Khateeb also announced the inauguration of the Riyadh School for Tourism and Hospitality.

“Yesterday I was so touched with the Secretary General [of UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili[ to visit the schools and meet with the students… This school is a gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world because it will be open to everyone to enjoy the best training in tourism and hospitality,” al-Khateeb said during the announcement.

The facilities will then move to a larger campus in Qiddiyah scaled at 5 million square meters (50 million square feet) in 2027. The project will cost over $1 billion to build.

The school initiative hopes to shape the future of the industry education by attracting the brightest minds and employing cutting-edge technologies in an innovative facility.

It will offer a lead vocational and academic study program that places students at the heart of its curriculum, and provide a rich, diverse, and global learning experience through real-world practice.

The 2023 WTD, held from Sept. 27-28, was held to explore potential avenues of collaboration between world tourism leaders by placing people, sustainability, and prosperity at the forefront of its discussions under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments.

Read more:

Egypt aims to double number of tourists to reach 30 million by 2028: Tourism minister

Israeli minister in first public visit to Saudi for UN conference

Unlocking opportunities for people, planet through focused investments in tourism