Watch: Video captures moment Mecca’s clock tower hit with lightning amid thunderstorm
Videos circulating online showed the moment Mecca’s famous clock tower – overlooking the Kaaba – was struck by lightning as the Saudi Arabian city was hit with a heavy thunderstorm.
Photographer Mohamed al-Hudhali captured the moment a thick streak of lighting hit the world’s largest clock tower on Wednesday evening.
لحظة تعرض قمة برج الساعة بمكة لصاعقة برق قوية.⚡️— عبدالعزيز الحربي (@azoovic) September 27, 2023
تصويري📸 @azoovic#مكه_الان #مكة_المكرمة#امطار_مكه #برج_الساعة pic.twitter.com/ZiANUbEFg3
Mecca witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the National Center of Meteorology raising the alert levels to “Red Alert” – the highest level. The center reduced the alert to “Yellow Alert” on Thursday.
Other videos shared online showed heavy rains drenching worshippers around the grounds of the Kaaba as they took part in Umrah.
#مكه_الان— مڜا؏ـل mέśHФ💛🖤🏹 (@3Mesh0) September 27, 2023
ماشاءالله أمطار اليوم فـ الحرم الشريف 🌧️
اللهم صيبا نافعاََ.. اللهم لأ تقتلنا بغضبك ولأ تهلكنا بعذابك... آمين pic.twitter.com/ijBvGNk2KT
In August, a similar video also went viral after a Saudi photographer caught the moment the Mecca clock tower was struck, lighting up the entire city.
مشهد مهيب لأمطار وصواعق رعدية تضرب #برج_الساعة وتضيء سماء #مكة_المكرمة pic.twitter.com/1F8x5IwBGu— العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) August 22, 2023
