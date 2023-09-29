Watch: Video captures moment Mecca’s clock tower hit with lightning amid thunderstorm

Videos circulating online showed the moment Mecca’s famous clock tower – overlooking the Kaaba – was struck by lightning as the Saudi Arabian city was hit with a heavy thunderstorm.

Photographer Mohamed al-Hudhali captured the moment a thick streak of lighting hit the world’s largest clock tower on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mecca witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the National Center of Meteorology raising the alert levels to “Red Alert” – the highest level. The center reduced the alert to “Yellow Alert” on Thursday.

Other videos shared online showed heavy rains drenching worshippers around the grounds of the Kaaba as they took part in Umrah.

#مكه_الان

ماشاءالله أمطار اليوم فـ الحرم الشريف 🌧️

اللهم صيبا نافعاََ.. اللهم لأ تقتلنا بغضبك ولأ تهلكنا بعذابك... آمين pic.twitter.com/ijBvGNk2KT — مڜا؏ـل mέśHФ💛🖤🏹 (@3Mesh0) September 27, 2023

In August, a similar video also went viral after a Saudi photographer caught the moment the Mecca clock tower was struck, lighting up the entire city.

Read more:

Watch: Mecca’s famous clock tower hit with lightning strike as storm rages on

Rumors of cyclone hitting Saudi Arabia ‘incorrect’: National Meteorology Center