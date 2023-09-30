Saudi police arrest 7 for staging prank as security personnel for social media views

Police have arrested seven in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for impersonating security personnel and staging a prank in a shop in a bid to increase their views on social media, the Kingdom’s Public Security Directorate said on X, formerly Twitter.



The detained men are five citizens and two residents, a Yemeni and a Chadian, a spokesperson for the city’s police force said, adding that they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.



