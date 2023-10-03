Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Crown Prince denounce Turkey bomb attack

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman have condemned a bomb attack in Turkey’s Ankara carried out by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

Two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Turkey’s capital on Sunday morning. Both attackers were killed, and two police officers were wounded. Hours later the Kurdish group claimed responsibility the attack.

In a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Salman denounced the “criminal act”, and stressed Saudi Arabia’s solidarity to Turkey, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday. The Crown Prince similarly expressed his condemnation of the attack and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Following the attack, Turkish air strikes in north Iraq late on Sunday “neutralized” many Kurdish militants and destroyed their depots and shelters, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

“A total of 20 targets were destroyed, consisting of caves, bunkers, shelters and depots used by the separatist terrorist organization,” the ministry said, adding that many militants were “neutralized”, a term used to mean killed.

The operations were conducted in the Metina, Hakurk, Qandil and Gara regions of northern Iraq at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) and that every measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and the environment, the ministry said.

The ANF News website, which is close to the PKK, cited the group as saying in a statement that a team from its Immortals Battalion unit had carried out the attack.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

