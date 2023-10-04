Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reschedule canceled football match: Iranian FM

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reschedule the canceled football match between the Kingdom’s Al Ittihad and Iran’s Sepahan teams on a later date to be announced, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the match, which was called off due to the presence of a statue of slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani in the stadium, the Iranian official cautioned against the politicization of sports, state news agency IRNA reported.

He also reportedly said he was in contact with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan as the incident unfolded but confirmed the relations between Tehran and Riyadh are moving forward.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to maintain sports as a non-political domain and called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to provide a technical assessment of the incident, according to IRNA.

On Monday, a football match in Iran between Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad and Iran’s Sepahan was abruptly called off after the Saudi team refused to take part due to the presence of the Soleimani statue in the stadium.

The match was set to be held at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Iran’s central city of Isfahan where approximately 60,000 fans gathered to watch the Asian Champions League clash between the two teams.

