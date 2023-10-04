Saudi Arabia will bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the “the intention to host comes as an affirmation of the clear and great efforts made by the Kingdom in spreading messages of peace and love in the world, of which sports is one of the most important and prominent aspects, as it is an important means for peoples of different races and cultures to meet,” the SPA statement added.

The Saudi Football Association plans to harness all necessary resources and expertise to provide an “unprecedented experience” for football fans.

The intent to host 2034 FIFA World Cup comes after Saudi Arabia’s national football team participated in six previous World Cup tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar.

“This announcement constitutes an important and natural step in our journey as a country passionate about football and a true embodiment of the success process witnessed by the Kingdom,” said Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal.

Since 2018, the Kingdom has successfully hosted over 50 international sports events including football, motor sports, golf, electronic sports, tennis, and equestrian tournaments.

