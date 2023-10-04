Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets. (SPA)
Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets. (SPA)

Saudia Arabia’s Border Guards thwart attempt to smuggle narcotics

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Border Guards on ground patrol duty in regions of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Sharqiya, and Mecca thwarted attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday citing the official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Guards Colonel Misfer al-Quraini.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement
Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets. (SPA)
Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets. (SPA)

All those involved were arrested and the contraband was handed to relevant authorities.

Saudi authorities call on citizens and residents to report any information on drug-related activities or smuggling by calling 911 in regions of Mecca, Riyadh and al-Sharqiyah, and dialling 999 from elsewhere in the Kingdom.

Those who wish to report any information, can also directly contact the General Directorate by dialling 995 or emailing [email protected].

Read more:

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle around 8 mln tablets of amphetamine

Saudi FM warns against ‘explosive growth’ of synthetic drugs in Arab world

Saudi authorities seize 130,000 Captagon pills hidden in cheese boxes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size