Saudia Arabia’s Border Guards thwart attempt to smuggle narcotics

Border Guards on ground patrol duty in regions of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Sharqiya, and Mecca thwarted attempts to smuggle 29 tons of the narcotic qat plant, 421 kilograms of cannabis, and 108,422 illegal tablets, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday citing the official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Guards Colonel Misfer al-Quraini.

All those involved were arrested and the contraband was handed to relevant authorities.

Saudi authorities call on citizens and residents to report any information on drug-related activities or smuggling by calling 911 in regions of Mecca, Riyadh and al-Sharqiyah, and dialling 999 from elsewhere in the Kingdom.

Those who wish to report any information, can also directly contact the General Directorate by dialling 995 or emailing [email protected].

