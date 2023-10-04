Tourism in Saudi Arabia: Kingdom ranks second globally with 58 pct rise in arrivals

Saudi Arabia was ranked second, globally, in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) showed.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Kingdom saw a 58 percent growth in visitor numbers during the first seven months of this year when compared to the same period in 2019.

This latest ranking reflects the Kingdom’s status as a global tourist destination with accessible travel visa procedures and diverse and high-quality destinations and activities available for travelers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Quite in keeping with the prevailing trend, Riyadh hosted World Tourism Day from September 27-28, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further enhance its tourism industry and its position as a global leader in the field, SPA said.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb said this achievement would not have been possible without the support of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As part of its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom has poured investments into its tourism sector to attract regional and international travelers. Saudi Arabia offers an array of entertainment activities and year-round adventures, including sporting competitions, music festivals, and cultural events.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Fahd Hamidaddin, told the Arabian Travel Market earlier this year that tourism would be “the new oil” for the Kingdom.

“The world in the 1920s came to Saudi [Arabia] for oil. Now, in the 2020s, the world will come for tourism – the new oil,” he commented.

