Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034: Bahrain, Kuwait support Kingdom’s decision to bid

Kuwait and Bahrain on Thursday expressed their “full support” for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, voicing confidence in the Kingdom’s efforts to represent Asian, Arab, and Gulf football on global stage.

Abdullah Al-Shaheen, Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) said in a statement that KFA will be one of the strongest supporters of the Saudi bid, touting the Kingdom’s ability to attract global football fans, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“In front of you, Saudi Arabia, and we are with you. Kuwait supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup,” the KFA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Kingdom of Bahrain also welcomed Saudi’s football bid.

Bahrain’s ministry of foreign affairs expressed its confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to organize the prestigious tournament and continue its global leading roles, according to the ministry’s statement.

Bahrain takes pride in Saudi Arabia’s developmental achievements and its record of success in hosting superb and high-profile global, political, economic, and sports events, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s bid comes after the country’s national football team’s participation in six previous World Cup tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar where they famously beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a 2-1 victory.

“This announcement constitutes an important and natural step in our journey as a country passionate about football and a true embodiment of the success process witnessed by the Kingdom,” said Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal.

Since 2018, the Kingdom has successfully hosted over 50 international sporting events including football, motor sports, golf, electronic sports, tennis, and equestrian tournaments.

