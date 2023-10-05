Saudi Arabia’s first ever ‘Riyadh Fashion Week’ to debut 30 local brands

Thirty Saudi brands will showcase their designs at the first ever Riyadh Fashion Week in the Kingdom’s capital city later this month.

The inaugural event, organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, will see prominent figures from the global fashion community, including celebrities, buyers, and other key stakeholders, gather from October 20 to 23 to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s thriving fashion scene.

Riyadh Fashion Week will also present a showroom exhibit featuring designs by local brands, giving local and international buyers a deeper insight into the minds of Saudi designers and brands that offer a wide range of unique styles.

Meet the #RFW 2023 Designers.



The #RiyadhFashionWeek is set to showcase a diverse array of exceptionally talented designers, poised to leave their mark on the fashion landscape. These visionary creators come from various backgrounds, each contributing a unique perspective. pic.twitter.com/P7lZHNRuyw — Riyadh Fashion Week (@Riyadhfw) September 20, 2023

“For the first time ever, we now invite the fashion community to our home during this historic event. Saudi is on its way to becoming the next international fashion destination,” CEO of the Fashion Commission, Burak Çakmak, said in a statement.

“The event will showcase the best of our creative talent, allowing yet another opportunity for our brands to connect with the world. Whether you join us in person or via the livestream, we can’t wait to highlight what Saudi fashion has to offer,” he added.

The full list of Saudi brands taking part in Riyadh Fashion Week is: 1886, Abadia, Adnan Akbar, Arwa Albanawi, Atelier, Hekayat, Dar Alhanouf, Dazluq, Eman Joharji, Fatima AbdulQader, Hajruss, Hala Algharbawi, Honayda, JUBB, Kaf by Kaf, Lomar, Mazroud, MD29, Moja Majka, Mona Alshebil, Nabela Nazar, Noble and Fresh, Not Boring, Nour Dhahri, Noura Suliman, Pavone, Tima Abid, Uscita, Yasmina Q, and Yousef Akbar.

Remarkable growth

According to “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2023” report, the country’s fashion industry has seen a remarkable growth, substantiated by tangible economic contributions.

In 2022, the Kingdom’s fashion industry contributed 1.4 percent of the country’s GDP, amounting to US$12.5 billion and employed 230,000 people – equivalent to 1.8 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total workforce.

Fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to rise by 48 percent from 2021 to 2025, representing a massive compounded annual growth rate of 13 percent, according to the report.

This growth is expected to be fueled in part by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and a growing population, with apparel, accessories, footwear, and luxury goods all poised for significant gains.

