Saudi Pro League on way to be among world’s best, says Italy football league chief

Famous football names, high-profile transfers and vast investment by the Kingdom is positioning Saudi Arabia’s Pro League to be among the best in the world, the MENA chief of Italy’s premier professional football league says.

This season’s Saudi Pro League is showcasing a host of star-studded names who have been moved to clubs across the Kingdom over the past nine months.

Alfonso De Stefano, managing director for the MENA of Lega Serie A, told Al Arabiya English that the Kingdom is on the cusp of football stardom – for both the men’s and female’s game - and its ambitions for the grassroots sport will bring a new wave of ‘sports tourism’ to the country.

Vast investments

“The Government of Saudi Arabia is making significant investments in football - it has constructed new stadiums, developed training facilities, boosted investment in grassroots talent and football technology, and recruited top-tier coaches and players, among other initiatives,” said De Stefano.

He said the June unveiling of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project, made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which saw the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, acquire a 75 percent stake in the Kingdom’s top four most popular clubs - Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, and Al Ahli – “promises to be an exciting development for the global football landscape.”

‘A new era of growth’

De Stefano said this project will catalyze “a new era of growth and competitiveness in Saudi football, opening doors to exciting investment opportunities and attracting more and more world-renowned players.”

“We have already witnessed the arrival and the signing of notable figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Neymar da Silva, Jordan Henderson, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Mancini being named as the coach of the Saudi national team,” he said. “These high-profile transfers, along with the ongoing efforts, are certainly contributing to the surge in football popularity, and are well on their way to positioning the Saudi Pro League among the world’s top football leagues.”

Women’s football gaining momentum

De Stefano also pointed out that football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly.

Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.

The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.

In addition, the bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 “further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to participate in the sport.”

This week, Saudi Arabia announced a bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that “the intention to host comes as an affirmation of the clear and great efforts made by the Kingdom in spreading messages of peace and love in the world, of which sports is one of the most important and prominent aspects, as it is an important means for peoples of different races and cultures to meet,” according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Kingdom to benefit from ‘sports tourism’

De Stefano said Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans for football are likely to have a profound and positive impact on the country’s sports tourism.

“The arrival of top-tier players, the development of cutting-edge facilities, and the hosting of high-profile football events will take Saudi Arabia’s football industry to the next level, creating a thriving ecosystem that will attract athletes and fans from all over the world.”

De Stefano said the MENA region is a crucial market for Lega Serie A, with a massive young population demonstrating a “deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game.”

“There are already an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in the region – half of them under the age of 25 – and connecting with this fan base and with the wider audience of football lovers in the region is our top priority. Our new headquarters in Abu Dhabi strengthens our regional presence, giving us direct access to fans, and opening doors to a range of future collaborations with key stakeholders in our sport and beyond.”

