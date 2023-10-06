Saudi football: Benzema’s Al Ittihad take on Riyad Mahrez’s Al Ahli in Jeddah derby

A sell-out 60,000 capacity crowd will gather in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the Jeddah Derby between reigning Roshn Saudi League (RSL) champions Al Ittihad and city rivals Al Ahli.

In what promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited fixtures in the Saudi football season, the derby will take place at 9pm at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The city derby is the pick of the fixtures in match week 9, and the game has added spice as it is the first time the archrivals have faced off since the 2021/22 season, when Al Ahli were relegated to the Saudi First Division.

It comes hot on the heels of a headline-making week for football Saudi Arabia with the announcement of the Kingdom’s intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



Domestically the league is experiencing its biggest season yet; more fans, more goals and the biggest stars in the world.

Al Ittihad's striker and current Ballon d’or winner, Karim Benzema, is relishing an opportunity to connect with fans in his first Jeddah Derby.

“Derbies, here or abroad, have the same flavour,” said the French star in a statement. “The fans are going to give it their all, and that's going to motivate the players even more.”

“It's going to be a big match. It's up to us to do everything we can to win and show that we're the best. In less than ten minutes, all the tickets were sold out. It proves that the fans are there. They're going to push us so that we can win this match, which is very important for them.”

“Before every match, there's this communion with the fans. It's extra motivation for us as players. It's something you share with the fans, and it gives you a real boost to start the match and give it your all.”

When asked about facing ex-Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, Benzema said

“There's no face-off. We're not the same players, we don't have the same experience. Each of us will try to give his all for his club. I'm not worried about their team, I'm worried about my team and what I can give on the pitch. We're going to give everything we've got to win this match, to show that we're the best, to demonstrate our qualities together in front of our fans.”



Players from Al Ahli know the importance of the fixture with defensive midfielder Franck Kessie saying: “It is going to be a huge derby next week. It would be great to win it and we will have a busy week to be ready for the game.”

Echoing the sentiment, Al Ahli’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, is gearing up for an electrifying atmosphere, stating: “It is going to be a great game of football. I am expecting a huge atmosphere on Friday for what will be my first Jeddah Derby. We will need to be at our best because we must win this game against Al Ittihad.”



Al Ittihad players to watch out for include, Abderazak Hamdallah, he is Al Ittihad’s top scorer and joint top provider so far this season in the RSL with 5 goals and 2 assists respectively, he is level on assists with his teammate, Saudi international Haroune Camara. Playmaker Igor Coronado leads the way for Al Ittihad in terms of chances created, he has created 17 chances so far this season. Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe leads the RSL in terms of clean sheets, he has kept 6 clean sheets so far this season.



Al Ahli’s Feras Al Buraikan was last season’s highest scoring Saudi player in the RSL with 17 goals. This season he scored 4 goals for Al Fateh before making the move to Al Ahli where he has already got off the mark with a goal against Al Nassr in match week 7. Riyad Mahrez is Al Ahli’s top assist maker with 4 assists so far this season, he also leads the RSL with 33 chances created.



On the field, former Chelsea and UEFA Champions League winning teammates N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy might face off for the first time after their Stamford Bridge departure. Moreover, Al Ittihad's lineup might include five-time UEFA Champions League winner Karim Benzema alongside Fabinho, and Luiz Felipe. Al Ittihad will match up against Al Ahli's squad that includes Robert Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Merih Demiral, and Franck Kessie.



Currently sitting second in the RSL and 1 point behind league leaders Al Hilal, Al Ittihad has had a close to perfect start to the RSL winning 6, drawing 1 and losing 1 out of the 8 matches they have played. Their only defeat this season came by way of a 4-3 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi El Classico, a match in which they were 3-1 up at half time.



Al Ahli are currently 6th in the RSL having won 5 out of the 8 games they have played this season. Al Ahli are on 17 points, 3 points behind league leaders Al Hilal and 1 point behind Al Nassr who defeated them 4-3 in match week 7 courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. Their second loss came at the hands of Al Fateh who defeated them 5-1 in match week 5 of the RSL at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.

Read more:

Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal back on top, Ronaldo rescue-act, and surprise draws

Saudi King’s Cup: Big clubs made to toil as minnows show their mettle

Saudi Arabia will bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034