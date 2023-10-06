Saudi nurse becomes first to win prestigious Florence Nightingale Medal

Abdulmajeed al-Enzi has won the Florence Nightingale Medal from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), becoming the first Saudi to receive the highest international distinction for nursing professionals.

Al-Enzi is also the first to win the prestigious award in the Arabian Gulf and the sixth in the Arab world since it was instituted in 1912 by the ICRC.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was given the medal by the deputy minister of health at the Saudi Emergency Medical Services Conference (SEMS).

“I have been actively involved in volunteer ambulance services in Mecca for over 13 years, as one of the prerequisites for receiving this medal is aiding the injured in times of both conflict and peace,” al-Enzi said, praising the profession of nursing as a “humanitarian one with significant rewards from God.”

The #FirstSaudi 🇸🇦 honored with The Florence Nightingale Medal



Abdulmajeed bin Askar Al Enzi

In the Saudi Emergency Medical Services Conference

@First1Saudi pic.twitter.com/aHBmHFPNOh — Saudi Red Crescent (@mediasrcaen) September 18, 2023

He also advised people to volunteer and work in Mecca, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, noting that such religious and national services yield substantial rewards and offer valuable learning experiences.

Thirty-seven from 22 different countries have been honored with the Florence Nightingale Medal that acknowledges nurses’ exceptional courage and dedication in assisting victims of armed conflicts, natural disasters, and their outstanding contributions in the fields of public health and nursing education.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s first ever ‘Riyadh Fashion Week’ to debut 30 local brands

Saudi Arabia will bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Tourism in Saudi Arabia: Kingdom ranks second globally with 58 pct rise in arrivals