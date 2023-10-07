Saudi FM calls on EU to intensify efforts to de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has discussed the recent escalation between Israel and the Palestinians with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the ministry said in a statement.

Prince Faisal and Borrell discussed “the unprecedent developments in Gaza and its surrounding [areas]” and voiced the importance of de-escalation.



The FM also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “rejection of targeting unarmed civilians in any way” and said it was important that all parties respect international humanitarian law.



He also called on the EU to intensify its efforts to de-escalate the situation and avoid further violence.



The Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing more than 280 people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.



The Israeli military said it had responded with airstrikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead being carried into hospitals.



The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.



With Reuters

