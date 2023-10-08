‘Battle of the Baddest’: Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou boxing match tickets go on sale

Tickets for the boxing match between top tier talents Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou titled “Battle of the Baddest” went on sale, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh said on Sunday.

The two heavyweight champions are scheduled for a showdown in Riyadh on October 28, kickstarting Riyadh Season, one of the biggest annual entertainment events across the globe.

The GEA said: “The clash to find out who is the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.”

It added: “The world will discover who can rightly claim the title of ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ in the capital of the Kingdom, when ‘The Gypsy King’ goes up against ‘The Predator’ to determine the true Heavyweight King.”

Tyson Fury, the undefeated Lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world, said: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, said: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best. After becoming the undisputed MMA Heavyweight Champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet. I’d like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

