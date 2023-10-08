Saudi FM tells Blinken Kingdom rejects targeting of unarmed civilians

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday its foreign minister had told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Kingdom rejects the targeting of unarmed civilians “in any way.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan also called for “concerted efforts to calm the situation and avoid further violence,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.



The FM also separately discussed the recent escalation with Jordan’s FM Ayman Safadi and Egypt’s FM Sameh Shoukry and means to intensify joint work to de- escalate the situation.



The Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing more than 280 people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had responded with airstrikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead being carried into hospitals.

Advertisement

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.



With Reuters

Read more:

Hamas will ‘bear the results’ of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council

Biden says US stands with Israel, will not ever fail to have its back

Abbas to Blinken: Injustice toward Palestinians is driving conflict toward explosion