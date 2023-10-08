Top Saudi diplomat condemns targeting of civilians in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday reiterated the Kingdom’s stance against the targeting of civilians during discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his French counterpart.

In a phone call with Catherine Colonna, Prince Faisal addressed the ongoing situation in Gaza and emphasized the imperative to de-escalate the conflict, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The ministry highlighted Prince Faisal’s emphasis on the Kingdom’s opposition to any harm to civilians and the importance of all parties involved adhering to international humanitarian law.

