Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal cruise without Neymar, Al Ahli win derby, Al Taawoun go on

Football fans from around the world are focused on Saudi Pro League action like never before after clubs in the Kingdom welcomed a host of star-studded new arrivals over the past nine months. Each week, Al Arabiya English will round up the key storylines as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Co slug it out for the 2023-24 crown.

On Matchday Nine, while Al Hilal cemented their place at the top of the table, Al Ahli won a hotly-contested Jeddah derby, while Al Taawoun underlined their intent to keep pace with the top contenders.

No Neymar, no problem

With Neymar back in Brazil to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, Al Hilal have shown consistently in recent weeks that the inclusion of the ex-Barcelona and PSG ace in their starting line-up is more of an added bonus than a necessity. That was the case yet again in the match against Al Okhdood as the others in the team stepped up to the plate to help secure a comfortable 3-0 win, thereby ensuring Al Hilal’s position at the top of the current standings.

Among Al Hilal’s glittering summer signings, Sergej Milinković-Savić’s transfer from Lazio was certainly not the most high-profile one, but the Serbia midfielder has quickly become an integral part of Jorge Jesus’ side. Milinković-Savić has been a powerhouse in the midfield and while he has influenced the outcome of plenty of matches with his dynamism, much of his work has occurred under the radar.

Away to Al Okhdood, Milinković-Savić finally had his moment in the spotlight, thanks to a well-taken brace. After Brazilian forward Michael opened the scoring, the hosts threatened to get back into the game, but Milinković-Savić cleverly drew a foul from Saeed al-Rubaie that saw the defender receive a red card on the stroke of half-time.

Still, Al Okhdood pushed for an equalizer until a decisive intervention from Milinković-Savić in the 71st minute sealed the result, as he showed quick feet inside the penalty area to open up space before rolling home a tidy finish.

This was followed by a lightning-fast reaction from the Serbian after Salem al-Dawsari saw his penalty thwarted, as he pounced to slot home the rebound and secure all three points.

After the match, coach Jesus rewarded his players for their excellent start to the season with some extra time off ahead of the international break.

Derby despair for Benzema

The first Jeddah derby in the Saudi Pro League in more than 18 months did not disappoint as Al Ittihad and Al Ahli fought it out in front of 55,000 fans at an electric King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The last meeting between the two clubs in 2022 had seen Al Ittihad win a seven-goal thriller 4-3. However, this time around, the spoils went to Al Ahli in what was a far more attritional contest.

It could have been a different story had Al Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema been a little more fortunate. The Frenchman was denied a golden first-half opportunity by the outstretched leg of former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, when he looked destined to score. Even when Benzema bulged the net – twice – VAR scrapped both, the first one for a foul in the build-up and the later for offside.

This tight Jeddah derby was ultimately decided by an early goal from an unlikely source. With his head bandaged and looking like a wounded soldier after an early collision, Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie was in the right place at the right time to sweep a stunning left-foot volley into the bottom corner of the goal.

The result leaves Al Ahli behind Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on goal difference only and after Al Ittihad’s 0-0 draw with Al Fayha last week, the reigning champions are seven points adrift of Al Hilal and face a must-win game against high-flying Al Taawoun after the international break.

Taawoun train chugs on

Al Taawoun were handed a favorable set of fixtures to begin the season, but have taken full advantage to power their way to the second place in the Saudi Pro League after nine games. Despite operating with a much smaller budget than the other clubs around them, coach Pericles Chamusca has masterminded a dream start.

It should have come as no surprise as Al Taawoun ended the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League season with six straight victories, with Chamusca creating a well-oiled side that knows how to win. They have carried that form into the 2023-24 campaign as well, beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the second game of the season to signal their intent.

Al Taawoun have continued to defy the odds to compete with clubs that, on paper, should be comfortably outperforming them – defeat to Al Ahli is the only blot on an otherwise exemplary copybook this season.

Their latest victory, a comfortable 3-0 home win over Al Tai, came courtesy goals from Gambia forward Musa Barrow and Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, both of whom have netted four in the league this season, plus a third from Alvaro Medran to put the result beyond doubt.

A mouthwatering clash with Al Ittihad straight after the international break is set to really test Al Taawoun’s credentials.

Best of the rest

Al Nassr missed the chance to maintain the pressure on league leaders Al Hilal after conceding a dramatic late equalizer to Al Abha in Riyadh.

Luis Castro’s side looked set to secure their sixth successive Saudi Pro League victory, after a brilliantly worked move gave Otavio the chance to open the scoring inside three minutes. They added a second when Talisca scored his seventh goal in his past five games with a poacher’s finish from close range.

However, Al Abha rallied impressively, with Tunisian Saad Bguir first slotting home from 12 yards, after Alex Telles conceded a penalty, to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Just when it seemed that the match would finish with that scoreline, a dramatic and spectacular thunderbolt from Karl Toko-

Ekambi left Al Nassr stunned. The Cameroonian’s strike came just moments after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed an opportunity to put the match out of reach, with an uncharacteristically wide attempt.

Elsewhere, it was another tough weekend for bottom-of-the-table Al Hazm, who remain winless in nine matches this season and stand rooted to the foot of the Saudi Pro League. A 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Damac was the latest blow to their hopes of staying in the top flight, following promotion last season.

Al Hazm’s next league match, against fellow strugglers Al Raed, looks absolutely vital if they are to avoid being cut adrift, especially as that match is followed by difficult games against Al Ittihad in the league and Al Hilal in King’s Cup.

