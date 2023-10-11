Saudi Arabia scales up carbon capture goals with membership in Global CCS Institute

Saudi Arabia joined the Global CCS Institute as a member to contribute to capacity building and scale up carbon capture and storage technology (CCS).

The membership was announced on Wednesday at the MENA Climate Week and is aligned with the Kingdom’s goals to achieve net zero emission by 2060.

“CCS is a needed technology that will drive a low-emission transition across hard to abate industries,” the Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

Carbon capture, one of the top means touted as the leading means to decarbonize, involves trapping carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels and other chemicals and storing them in a way that doesn’t affect the atmosphere and mitigates the effects of global warming.

The Kingdom joining the CCS think tank also complements its development of the world’s largest CCS hub, in partnership with Saudi oil giant Aramco. CCS will work with the Saudi government to “provide expertise to drive the accelerated deployment of CCS technology,” it said in a statement.

“As the country shifts from CCS ambition to CCS action, we look forward to being an active part of that journey,” said Jarad Daniels, CEO of the Global CCS Institute, in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia is putting plans in place to develop large-scale projects that will have the capacity to capture and store millions of tonnes of CO2 from industry, subsequently being poised to be a CCS leader in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.”

The Saudi energy minister said partnerships and tapping into expertise in the sector are key to “getting ambitious climate projects off the ground.”

“…being a member of the Global CCS Institute will enhance that further,” the minister added, in a statement.

Meanwhile on Monday, Aramco announced a partnership with Siemens to develop a tester direct-air capture and storage unit, to be built in Dhahran by 2024.

