Saudi Crown Prince, Iran’s president discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman received a phone call from Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Thursday.

MBS emphasized that the Kingdom is making every possible effort to engage with international and regional parties in order to halt the current escalation, SPA said.

According to SPA, the Saudi leader reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stance against targeting civilians in any way and the loss of innocent lives. He stressed the importance of respecting the principles of international humanitarian law, expressing deep concern about the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the impact on civilians.

