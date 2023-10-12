Saudi Crown Prince discusses Gaza situation with France’s Macron

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron during which they discussed Gaza’s military escalation and the surrounding areas, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, the Crown Prince stressed the importance of working towards finding ways to halt the military operations that have resulted in civilian casualties, SPA said.

According to SPA, The Saudi leader also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to intensify communication efforts and work towards de-escalation, while upholding international humanitarian law, including lifting the blockade on Gaza.

MBS emphasized the need to create conditions for stability and the resumption of the peace process, ensuring that the Palestinian people can achieve their legitimate rights and realize a just and lasting peace, SPA added.

