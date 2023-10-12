Saudi Crown Prince unveils plan for expansion of Abha International Airport

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed a plan for the expansion of the Abha International Airport In a significant development for the Asir region of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The goal of the project is to elevate the Asir region as an attractive tourist destination by turning it into a standout landmark in the Kingdom while increasing traffic, SPA said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to SPA, the changes will include expanding the airport’s size from 10,500 square meter to a vast 65,000 square meters, the construction of passenger boarding bridges, new self-service facilities and high-capacity parking facilities.

The airport’s capacity is set for a substantial boost, as it is expected to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually. This marks a tenfold increase from the current capacity of 1.5 million passengers, SPA said.

In terms of flights, the new Abha airport is projected to handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant rise from the current 30,000 flights.

The airport will feature 20 gates and 41 check-in counters, including seven new self-service check-in kiosks.

This project is set to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations and facilitate the transportation of 330 million passengers, SPA reported.

Read more:

Air Arabia Egypt launches new route between Cairo and Jazan in Saudi Arabia

MENA Climate Week in Riyadh ends with call to carry ‘voice of the region’ to COP28

Saudi Arabia, Gulf powers crucial to regional environmental goals: UN officials