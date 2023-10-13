Saudi Arabia’s first-ever creativity festival announces speaker lineup

Saudi Arabia’s creativity festival has announced a 100-speaker lineup featuring key Saudi government entities, businesses, and local and international creative marketing industry officials.

“Identifying new business streams is imperative to the Kingdom’s thriving economic growth, and we believe that unlocking the full potential of the local creative industry is vital for Saudi Arabia to achieve its transformation aspirations,” Amjad Shacker, Acting CEO of SCEGA said in a statement.

The Athar festival, to be held across two days from November 13, will feature speakers from companies including Snapchat, TikTok, Amazon, BBDO, Google, and will be headlined by Princess Loulwa Al Saud, the founder of fashion boutique consultancy +966 and CEO of RiseUp Saudi.

Other national entities featuring speakers at the event include Red Sea Global, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Tourism Authority, and flag carrier Saudia.

The festival announcement was made in the presence of key representatives from Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), a strategic partner, and MBC Media Solutions (MMS), a co-partner of the festival.

“Athar Festival allows us to showcase our creative solutions and connect with creative individuals and make a difference. Being a part of Athar Festival is not only an exciting experience but also a testament to our commitment at MMS to push innovation and growth,” Ahmed al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS) said in a statement.

The event is aimed at creatives, media and communication professionals, advertisers and more.

The two-day festival will follow a Young Talent Academies program from November 13 to 15, preceding the Athar Awards ceremony on November 16.

Over 30 hours of content run simultaneously on two stages at the venue will be made available to attendees.

The Cultivation Stage, themed ‘The Impact of Strategy,’ will spotlight the importance of strategy and technology in the creative marketing sphere, while the Momentum Stage, themed ‘The Art of Creativity,’ will explore inspiration, culture, and talent, and its links to creativity.

The event will explore six themes: Technology as a creative driver, strategies that help grow brands, inspiration and idea generation, work culture and talent, bringing a positive change to society, and Saudi Arabia - a thriving market for the creative community.

“Athar Festival will be the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry ever staged in the Kingdom,” Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group said in a statement.

“Our main objectives are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on enriching the local innovation, advertising, and creative ecosystem,” he added.

The event will be held at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC and will host up to 1,500 delegates. Tickets start from $400 (SAR 1,500).

