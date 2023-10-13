Saudi FM says important to end Israeli siege on Gaza in call with French FM

The Saudi foreign minister reiterated in a call with his French counterpart on Thursday the importance of ending the Israeli siege in Gaza and allowing food and relief access.

The top Saudi diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, stressed the importance of sticking to international humanitarian law and allowing civilians access to the basic necessities in a phone call with France’s Catherine Colonna, as the situation in Gaza evolves.

The two ministers discussed the importance of international action to “halt military operations and protect civilians,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Prince Faisal also reportedly stressed that a “just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause is the only way to ensure security and stability.”

The two diplomats last spoke, according to reports, on Sunday, a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an all-out attack against Israel.

On Thursday, Al Arabiya English reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the escalation.

During the call, the Crown Prince reportedly stressed the importance of finding ways to halt the military operations. MBS also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthen communication efforts and work towards de-escalation while upholding international humanitarian law, including lifting the blockade on Gaza.

The latest situation in the Middle East has alarmed world leaders, many of whom are scrambling to restore peace to the historically volatile region.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel on Thursday, is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Egypt. Blinken met with the Jordanian King who warned against displacing Gaza’s residents.

Also in Jordan, the top US diplomat met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who likened the impending evacuation to a “second Nakba.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the presidents of the European Commission and Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, arrived in Israel earlier today.

Nearly a week after Hamas launched an all-out strike on Israel and with at least 100 Israelis still held hostage, Tel Aviv has sought to evacuate more than a million residents from the Gaza Strip. Hamas rejected the order.

Israel is expected to invade the densely populated strip of land as it amasses tanks near its borders.

More than 1,500 Gaza residents have been killed in the attacks and air strikes so far, while over 1,300 lives were claimed on the Israeli side. Thousands are injured, and tens of thousands displaced as a result of the conflict that started in the wee hours of Saturday when Hamas militants stormed towns and communities in southern Israel under the cover of a barrage of rocket fire in the deadliest attack on the country in decades.

Israel retaliated by carrying out intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip controlled by Hamas.

