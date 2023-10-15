Saudi FM discusses situation in Gaza with Chinese counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in Gaza with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a phone call, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the call, both leaders emphasized the imperative need to uphold humanitarian law and cease the violence causing harm to innocent civilians.

The Saudi minister urged China, a permanent United Nations Security Council member, to ensure that the Council fulfils its duty in maintaining global peace and security, advocating for an immediate halt to military operations and the lifting of the Gaza blockade.

🇸🇦📞 🇨🇳 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan held a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi. pic.twitter.com/agIj8nYg7n — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 14, 2023

In addition, the discussion placed importance on the Security Council’s role in implementing decisions concerning the Palestinian issue, aiming to establish a comprehensive and sustainable resolution while meeting the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

