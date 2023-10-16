Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
ARDARA is developing its flagship destination AlWadi in the heart of Abha in the Aseer region, crafted as a vibrant urban attraction for both local and international visitors. (Supplied)
ARDARA is developing its flagship destination AlWadi in the heart of Abha in the Aseer region, crafted as a vibrant urban attraction for both local and international visitors. (Supplied rendering)

Saudi Crown Prince launches ARDARA and its flagship destination AlWadi in Abha

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched ARDARA to develop its flagship destination “AlWadi” in the Aseer region as its first destination, aiming to be a first of its kind urban lifestyle destination for local and international tourists.

AlWadi has been developed in line with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to develop distinctive experiences across the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The launch of ARDARA aligns with PIF’s strategy to support promising economic sectors and diversify income in the Kingdom. Its flagship destination AlWadi is set to contribute more than $5.06 billion (19 billion Saudi riyals) to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by the year 2030 and will create thousands of jobs for the region's residents.

Over 30 percent of AlWadi’s area is envisaged as green and open spaces, offering 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, as well as cultural activities and community gatherings. (Supplied rendering)
Over 30 percent of AlWadi’s area is envisaged as green and open spaces, offering 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, as well as cultural activities and community gatherings. (Supplied rendering)



AlWadi also contributes to the objectives of the Aseer Development Strategy, “The Arabian Highland,” announced by the Crown Prince in 2021.

The AlWadi destination, spanning 2.5 million sq. meters, will adopt architectural styles and character inspired by the heritage and unique character of the Aseer region.

The destination will adhere to global sustainability standards and champion dynamic lifestyles by dedicating over 30 percent of the project’s area as green and open spaces, offering 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, as well as cultural activities and community gatherings.

AlWadi's neighborhood spillway. (Supplied rendering)
AlWadi's neighborhood spillway. (Supplied rendering)



AlWadi will feature five distinct districts, each offering unique experiences, consisting of 2,000 residence options ranging from luxury apartments to modern villas, a selection of high-end hotel accommodations, commercial spaces and high-quality office areas, all developed in harmony with the region’s identity and historical legacy.

ARDARA aims to provide numerous investment and partnership opportunities for local and international investors in multiple economic sectors including hospitality, arts, culture, food and agriculture, retail, and entertainment.

Read more: NEOM unveils Leyja, its newest sustainable tourism destination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size