Saudi Crown Prince launches ARDARA and its flagship destination AlWadi in Abha
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched ARDARA to develop its flagship destination “AlWadi” in the Aseer region as its first destination, aiming to be a first of its kind urban lifestyle destination for local and international tourists.
AlWadi has been developed in line with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to develop distinctive experiences across the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The launch of ARDARA aligns with PIF’s strategy to support promising economic sectors and diversify income in the Kingdom. Its flagship destination AlWadi is set to contribute more than $5.06 billion (19 billion Saudi riyals) to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by the year 2030 and will create thousands of jobs for the region's residents.
AlWadi also contributes to the objectives of the Aseer Development Strategy, “The Arabian Highland,” announced by the Crown Prince in 2021.
The AlWadi destination, spanning 2.5 million sq. meters, will adopt architectural styles and character inspired by the heritage and unique character of the Aseer region.
The destination will adhere to global sustainability standards and champion dynamic lifestyles by dedicating over 30 percent of the project’s area as green and open spaces, offering 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, as well as cultural activities and community gatherings.
AlWadi will feature five distinct districts, each offering unique experiences, consisting of 2,000 residence options ranging from luxury apartments to modern villas, a selection of high-end hotel accommodations, commercial spaces and high-quality office areas, all developed in harmony with the region’s identity and historical legacy.
ARDARA aims to provide numerous investment and partnership opportunities for local and international investors in multiple economic sectors including hospitality, arts, culture, food and agriculture, retail, and entertainment.
Read more: NEOM unveils Leyja, its newest sustainable tourism destination
-
NEOM unveils Leyja, its newest sustainable tourism destinationThe Board of Directors of NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, today announced Leyja, its latest tourism ... Saudi Arabia
-
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM reveals ‘significant progress’ on snow resort TrojenaGround has been broken at the mega project, which will house 7,000 permanent residents and will see more than 700,000 annual visitors head to the facility that will be home to a ‘vertical village’, a ‘fun cluster’, shopping, nightlife and more on its winter slopes In Focus
-
Saudi Crown Prince unveils plan for expansion of Abha International AirportSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed a plan for the expansion of the Abha International Airport In a significant development ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi PIF developer Roshn Real Estate lines up $2.7 billion for building spreeRoshn Real Estate Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest master developers, has lined up about 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion) in funds as it gears up ... Property
-
PIF-owned Boutique Group, Sommet Education to collaborate on internships, trainingThe Saudi PIF-owned hospitality company Boutique Group on Tuesday signed an MoU with Sommet Education, an entity specialized in hospitality, to focus ... Economy
-
Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema to head female-centered well-being company: PIFSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on Monday the establishment of a female-centered health and well-being company with Princess ... Saudi Arabia
-
PIF subsidiary SEVEN breaks ground at $346 mln entertainment destination in AlmadinahSaudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently announced its construction work on its ... Economy